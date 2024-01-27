Syon Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $84.83. 1,461,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

