20,381 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 343,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 1,577,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.