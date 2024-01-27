Syon Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,652. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.