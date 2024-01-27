Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,681 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 111,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 196,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Bank of America upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange stock remained flat at $12.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 176,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,986. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

