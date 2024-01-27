Syon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. 6,895,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

