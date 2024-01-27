694 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.17. 504,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $246.51 and a 12-month high of $372.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

