LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.98% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 900,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

