Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.16% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $721,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 943,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

