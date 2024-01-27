LSV Asset Management Invests $13.93 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $31,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,654,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,406,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,656,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,894. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

