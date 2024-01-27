LSV Asset Management Has $14.64 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.46% of Carriage Services worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carriage Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 156,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,280. The company has a market cap of $379.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research cut their target price on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

