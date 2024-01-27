LSV Asset Management Buys 95,253 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,904,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $17,457,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 241,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CEIX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. 482,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,416. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

