LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.81% of Bread Financial worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BFH traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

