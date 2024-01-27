LSV Asset Management Sells 5,500 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 957,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

