LSV Asset Management Sells 3,700 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of Crocs worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

Crocs stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. 1,639,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,495. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

