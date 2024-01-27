Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in American International Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

American International Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. 2,564,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.