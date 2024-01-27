Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.16. 102,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,014. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $317.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.