Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.16. 102,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,014. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $317.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.