LSV Asset Management Acquires 41,850 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.14% of Aviat Networks worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

AVNW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

