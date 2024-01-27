Northway Financial, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Northway Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWYF traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Northway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.
About Northway Financial
