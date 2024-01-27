First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of FCAP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 2,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 26.71%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in First Capital by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 59.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

