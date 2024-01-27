Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JUCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100,230 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

