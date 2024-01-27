Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,269 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Short Duration ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 273,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

