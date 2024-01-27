Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

ERC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,354. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

