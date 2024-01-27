Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
ERC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,354. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.39.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.