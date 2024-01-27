BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:DCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,404. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.