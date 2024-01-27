BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,404. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

