InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:ICAP)

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ICAP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Get InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 1.22% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.