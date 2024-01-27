StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $266,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

