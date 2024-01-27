BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $59.88.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

