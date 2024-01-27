Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Proto Labs Trading Down 0.3 %
PRLB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 77,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $961.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
