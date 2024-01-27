Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.3 %

PRLB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 77,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $961.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.