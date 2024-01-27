Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

CS remained flat at $0.89 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after buying an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

