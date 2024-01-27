Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.95.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 5,696,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,116. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $5,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

