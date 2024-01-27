Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 4,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,081. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

