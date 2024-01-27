Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of Oragenics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 4,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,081. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
