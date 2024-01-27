InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
Insider Activity
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.