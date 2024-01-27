Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE AWX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

