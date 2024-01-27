Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AWX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
