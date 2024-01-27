EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,124. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

