EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
HLI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. 262,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $123.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Houlihan Lokey Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.