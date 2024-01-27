EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. 262,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $123.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

