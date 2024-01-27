LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,500 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 91,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 241,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.