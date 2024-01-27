EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,133 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4,920.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 179,947 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

