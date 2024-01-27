The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

TRV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $211.43. 1,337,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.18. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

