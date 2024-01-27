LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,896. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,194.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

