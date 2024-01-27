LSV Asset Management Sells 1,501,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of MPW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,150,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,913,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

