EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

