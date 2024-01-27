LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

