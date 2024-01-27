LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 754,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,169. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

