SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,146. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $176.39.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

