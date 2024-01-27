EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 898,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.