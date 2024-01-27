LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.00% of WaFd worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WaFd by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WaFd stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 203,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

