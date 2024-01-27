LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,601 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.59% of Adeia worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,524,000 after purchasing an additional 717,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 48,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP grew its stake in Adeia by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,579,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 358,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA stock remained flat at $12.13 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 270,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,418. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Adeia

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Stories

