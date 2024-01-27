Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 121,971 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,454,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

