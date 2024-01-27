LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 103,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

