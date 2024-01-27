LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of First BanCorp. worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.3 %

FBP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 1,645,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,879. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

