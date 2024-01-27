EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.
iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA EIRL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Ireland ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.